Work on the structure of the Mercado Bridge is already underway

Renovation project runs until December and involves traffic restrictions.

The works to refurbish the structure of the Ponte do Mercado are already underway, a project that requires changes to road traffic and which has a scheduled completion date of 12 December this year.

The work, which began at the beginning of the week, is taking place at the level of the bridge, through the removal of the plates and paving material in front of the Mercado dos Lavradores.

The project involves restricting road traffic on Rua do Visconde de Anadia – east traffic lane, in the section adjacent to Ponte do Mercado, as well as road traffic on Rua Brigadeiro Oudinot – west traffic lane, in the section adjacent to Ponte do Mercado, due to the installation of hoardings.

According to information provided by Funchal City Council (CMF) on 23 May, the works require the interruption of road traffic on the connecting road between Rua do Visconde de Anadia and Rua Brigadeiro Oudinot and pedestrian traffic on the crosswalk that connects the northern sidewalk of Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas to Ponte do Mercado.

As an alternative to access Rua do Hospital Velho and Rua da Infância, drivers should drive to Praça da Autonomia and go up Rua Brigadeiro Oudinot.

If road access to Praça da Autonomia is not possible, you can always turn around via the traffic lane next to the Anadia Shopping Centre.

The CMF stresses that “parking of vehicles in the intervention area and its immediate surroundings is expressly prohibited”.

From Diário Notícias

