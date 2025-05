There are serious injuries in a traffic accident that occurred a few moments ago on the expressway, more specifically near Viveiros, in the Funchal-Caniço direction.

There are two vehicles involved in the incident, one heavy and the other light passenger vehicle.

Jornal Madeira understands that at least two emergency services are on the ground, namely the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and the Portuguese Red Cross. This accident has completely closed traffic on that lane, with long traffic queues already forming.

Like this: Like Loading...