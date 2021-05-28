Video shows Mayra Santos’ arrival at Porto MonizTobi Hughes28th May 20210 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 1 5 hours 37 minutes and 40 seconds was the time that Mayra Santos completed the crossing in the open sea between Ponta do Pargo and Porto Moniz, a 15 kilometer course. The swimmer was the first woman to swim from Ponta do Pargo to Porto Moniz. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related