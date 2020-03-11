Within the scope of the statement concerning COVID-19, issued today, 11 March, by the Office of the President of the Regional Government of Madeira, which reads: “EVENTS: Suspension or postponement of exceptional events scheduled for March and April in the different sectors, which involve large concentrations, and following contact with the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture and Rural Development, Casa do Povo da Ilha decided to cancel the XIX Regional Lemon Exhibition.

The Exhibition was scheduled for March 28 and 29, in the parish of Ilha.

