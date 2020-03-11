“In view of the decision taken in a meeting this morning by the Regional Government of the Autonomous Region when requesting the Organizing Entities of events in Madeira and to be held in March and April to cancel or postpone them, derived from the so-called Covid19 (coronavirus), comes hereby the Municipality of São Vicente and the Clube Desportivo Nacional, announce the postponement of the XIV Rally Municipality of São Vicente, which was scheduled to take place on the 20th and 21st of March 2020, for a date to be announced after a meeting with the Portuguese Automobile and Karting Federation and Madeira’s Automobile and Karting Association and the Organization “, read in the note sent to the press.

“Waiting for the understanding of the pilots and other stakeholders and the general public, as this is a situation of public interest and we await the presence of everyone on the new date.

We also emphasize that this change will not harm any other Organization with this change of dates, as we know the commitments that any Organization assumes before the Municipalities in this type of events and we respect all those who embrace this modality that we consider very noble “, adds the statement.

From JM