IPMA places Madeira with the Ultraviolet Index at the “extreme”

Exposure to ultraviolet radiation will present a very high risk this beginning of week in almost all of Portugal. However, the island of Madeira will be the exception, with the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) placing it at “extreme” risk, the highest in the table.

As previously announced, the Madeira Archipelago is under heat, which has already led the IPMA to issue yellow and orange warnings for hot weather for the South Coast, North Coast and Porto Santo, which came into force at 12 noon today.

In a note issued, the IPMA informed that “over the next week, a gradual increase in maximum temperature values ​​is expected, with expected values ​​of around 30ºC in the Madeira archipelago in general, in particular in the Southern slopes, where maximum temperatures may reach values ​​around 35ºC, and low relative humidity, namely in the highlands”.

The national meteorological service points out that the minimum temperature should rise to values ​​of the order of 21 to 25ºC and that in the same period dust in suspension may be observed.

But, in addition to all this, Funchal is, at the beginning of the week, more precisely on Monday and Tuesday, also at extreme risk of ultraviolet radiation, so special care is required.

The largest island in the archipelago will be at level 11, while the island of Porto Santo, like many other municipalities in the national territory, has a high level, with radiation reaching level 10, the second highest value on the scale.

The UV Index ranges from less than 2, where UV is low, 3 to 5, Moderate, 6 to 7, High, 8 to 10, Very High, and 11 or higher is Extreme.

In this sense, the IPMA warns that it is very dangerous and that people should avoid exposure to the sun as much as possible. “Take the opportunity to rest at home”, stresses the entity.

For the bravest ones who decide to enjoy a day at the beach or pool, it is essential to take extra care to protect the skin and ensure safe sun exposure. It is recommended that they wear a hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and avoid exposing children as much as possible. In addition, it is advised to stay hydrated, drinking water regularly to avoid dehydration.

From Diário Notícias

