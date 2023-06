There is an ongoing fire in Ribeira Brava, more precisely in Furna, which is being fought by the emergency and rescue authorities.

The Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter is already on site to help fight the flames. In addition, on the ground there are also six Volunteer Firefighters from Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, who are assisted by two light firefighting vehicles.

From Diário Notícias

