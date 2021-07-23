Sea temperature reaches record high in FunchalTobi Hughes23rd July 20210 viewsMadeira News2 Comments0 views 1 This Thursday, July 22, sea water reached a new record maximum temperature, registering 24.1°C in Funchal. Porto Moniz, on the other hand, was where the highest temperature was recorded yesterday reaching at 29.8°C. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related