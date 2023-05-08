CAPTAINCY OF THE PORT OF FUNCHAL WARNS OF STRONG WIND UNTIL 18:00 TOMORROW

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal informs that it received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, at 15:00, the Warning of Signal 6 (Bad Weather) for the archipelago of Madeira.

According to the captaincy, winds of force 7 (51 to 62 km per hour) are forecast from any direction on the seafront until 6 pm this Tuesday.

Wind: North/North East fresh to very fresh, temporarily strong from the end of today

Visibility: Good

Swell North Coast: North quadrant waves 2 to 3 meters

South Coast Swell: South quadrant waves 1 to 1.5 meters, being waves west/southwest in the western part.

In this regard, it is recommended that vessel owners and shipowners adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety.

