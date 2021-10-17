RAM vaccination centers with extended hours from 17th to 23rd October

The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection informs that, from today, the 17th, until the next 27th of October, the RAM Vaccination Centers will operate on extended hours.

The objective, as explained by the regional health authority in a press release, is “to make more possibilities available to the population so that they can do their vaccinations safely and quickly”.

This Sunday, the Tecnopolo Vaccination Center is open between 9 am and 2 pm.

It should also be noted that in these spaces it is possible to make the flu vaccine or the vaccine against covid-19. Vaccination is taking place in the “open house” mode, ie it is not necessary to schedule.

The secretariat also emphasizes that, as part of the vaccination campaign against covid-19, it is already possible to boost the vaccine against the new coronavirus.

“The third dose is being administered to priority groups aged over 60 years and people over 50 with chronic disease, in addition to health professionals and civil protection,” the same note said.

Vaccination center hours

– October 17th (Sunday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-14:00

– October 18th (Monday)

Machico Vaccination Center – hours: 13:00-18:00

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

– October 19th (Tuesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

alheta Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

São Vicente Vaccination Center – opening hours: 11:00-16:00

– October 20th (Wednesday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Porto Moniz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

– October 21st (Thursday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Santana Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-15:00

– October 22 (Friday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ponta do Sol Vaccination Center- opening hours: 12:00-17:00

– October 23 (Saturday)

Funchal Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-18:00

Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-17:00

Machico Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

Ribeira Brava Vaccination Center (location: Ribeira Brava Health Center) – opening hours: 09:00-12:00

Calheta Vaccination Center – opening hours: 09:00-16:00

São Vicente Vaccination Center – opening hours: 11:00-16:00

We ask all people who have not yet been vaccinated, residing in RAM, to try to privilege these times on the days mentioned.

For more information contact the SRS VACINA COVID-19 line (800 210 263)

From Diário Notícias

