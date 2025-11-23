There wasn’t enough rainfall for it to snow.

The temperature dropped to 1°C at the Pico do Areeiro station.

Madeira came very close to experiencing snowfall in the island’s higher elevations this morning. Although Pico Ruivo didn’t wake up covered in white, the atmospheric conditions met some of the requirements for such an event.

The Pico do Areeiro weather station — the highest in the IPMA network in the region, situated at approximately 1,800 meters altitude — recorded a minimum temperature of 1°C, the lowest value recorded this autumn-winter. However, the lack of precipitation during the coldest period ultimately ruled out the possibility of snowfall on the highest peaks.

Over the past two nights, IPMA’s forecast indicated the possibility of snowfall on Pico Ruivo, a scenario that ultimately did not materialize.

The island’s mountains remained under the influence of cold air and moderate winds, increasing the perceived temperature of intense cold.

From Diário Notícias

