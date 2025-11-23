Volunteer assaulted while rescuing dogs in Ponta do Sol.

A rescue of three critically ill dogs in Ponta do Sol ended in violence against one of the volunteers from the “Help Feed Dogs” Association. “Today we are speechless. Nothing seems surprising anymore; to the negligence and mistreatment of animals, we now add aggression directed at us, women, who dedicate our lives to saving them,” lamented the association in a post on social media.

During the intervention, one of the volunteers was violently assaulted by a man. “The attempt to defend herself was futile in the face of the strength and cowardice of someone capable of letting animals die and, on top of that, assaulting those who try to save them, in this case, a woman who was kicked, punched, and even dragged by her hair,” the organization described. The victim immediately received assistance at the Health Center, and the association guaranteed that it “will cover all necessary treatments, including psychological support.” The PSP (Public Security Police) was present at the scene, and the incident was formally reported.

Regarding the rescued animals, the association explained that “the three dogs are seriously ill, have already been admitted to the veterinary clinic and remain hospitalized in intensive care.”

The Help Feed Dogs organization also highlighted that “it is unacceptable that, in the 21st century, we continue to face episodes of violence against women, especially when they are carrying out work of humanity, compassion and protection. Gender violence continues to be an open wound in our society, a reality that cannot be ignored, silenced or downplayed.”

Despite the incident, the association reiterated that its mission continues: “There are days when everything seems too heavy. Today is one of those days. But we will continue, for the animals, for justice, and for all those who believe that good is still worthwhile.”

From Jornal Madeira

