Body found outside the Mercado dos Lavradores

A body was found prostrate, already a corpse, at the beginning of this Wednesday, next to the main entrance of Mercado dos Lavradores.

There are several PSP agents on site and a security perimeter has been established to protect the body, already covered, but which could be a homeless person.

It would have been discovered by a local resident between 6:00 and 6:30 am, in an area that is usually used as a shelter.

The individual, whose identity is unknown, whether male or female, as the PSP has not yet provided information, was lying on cardboard, usually used by the homeless to shelter from the cold.

The agents will await the arrival of the health delegate to declare the death and the body to be collected.

Two of the entrances, including the main one, to Mercado dos Lavradores are closed.

From Diário Notícias

