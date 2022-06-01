ARRAIAL DAS CASAS DO POVO BACK IN PRAÇA DO POVO

The village of Casas do Povo is back in Funchal after two years of absence due to the pandemic. The event, promoted by ACAPORAMA and ADRAMA, with the support of the Regional Secretariat for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, takes place between the 2nd and 4th of June, at Pier 8, next to Praça do Povo.

In total, there will be 37 Casas do Povo, from 10 municipalities in the Region, which will have exhibitors at Pier 8. In the first edition, in 2019, 23 Casas do Povo participated.

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will be at the opening session of this second edition, scheduled for 6:30 pm.

As for the entertainment, we highlight the performances of more than 30 musical groups, most of them allocated to Casas do Povo, which, during these three days of Arraial, will show the uses, customs and traditions of our land.

After the success recorded in the first edition, in 2019, which mobilized thousands of people, the second edition of this Arraial returns in force with a wide range of activities for everyone, from Madeirans and tourists.

This is an initiative of the Associação das Casas do Povo of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (ACAPORAMA) and the Association for the Development of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (ADRAMA), which has the support of the Regional Government, and which is part of the annual program of activities. of these two associations.

The objective is to recreate the atmosphere of a true Madeiran village, in the center of the city, and to show visitors what the Casas do Povo in our region does best, in terms of gastronomy, traditional handicrafts and folklore.

The support of the Regional Government, through the Regional Secretariat for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, for the realization of Arraial das Casas do Povo is 50 thousand euros.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...