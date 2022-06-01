Madeira consults with Tourism professionals to impose rules on access to tourist attractions

The President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, reiterated this Wednesday, June 1, the need to implement rules for access to tourist attractions in the Region that have been saturated in recent months due to high demand.

As the regional secretary for the environment advanced this morning, the head of the Madeiran executive said that the Regional Government will consult the sector before implementing a plan.

Miguel Albuquerque emphasizes that this is not “a dramatic issue”, it is “a matter of common sense and coordination”.

In addition to identifying the most saturated tourist spots and implementing rules, the Madeiran government warns that it is “necessary to stimulate the search for tourist spots that are not so used”.

Miguel Albuquerque spoke to journalists on the sidelines of his visit to the Madeira Waste Recycling company, located in Camacha.

“People will not be able to go all at once at 9 am” for the routes.

The regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Susana Prada, confirmed this morning that the Government has already prepared a proposal to present to the Commercial and Industrial Association of Funchal (ACIF) to alleviate the overload of users on the main pedestrian paths, in Nature and car traffic at access points. The official did not want to reveal details but warned that “people will not be able to go all at once at 09:00 in the morning”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...