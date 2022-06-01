Atlantic Festival starts this Saturday

The Atlantic Festival Fireworks 2022 takes place on four Saturdays this month, at 10:30 pm, on the outer pier of Pontinha.

These shows last around 20 minutes each and combine fireworks and music in a unique experience for visitors and residents.

Companies will be competing for a trophy, by public vote, via the Internet and tombolas placed in strategic locations in the city of Funchal: Cais da Cidade (day of the show), La Vie, Marina Shopping and Tourism.

With the organization in charge of Macedo’s Pirotecnia, these shows will take place on Saturdays of the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th of June

This Saturday, June 4th, the company ‘Dance of Fire’, from Ukraine, will present the theme ‘The various colors of the Ukrainian soul’.

On the 11th of June, the Canadian company ‘Apogée Fireworks’, with the theme ‘The Immortals’.

On the 18th of June, the Belgian company ‘HC Pyrotechnics’, with the theme ‘A journey of emotions’.

And finally, on the 25th of June, the closing with Macedo’s, with the theme ‘Madeira, The fifth element’.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...