International chain Ikea strengthens connection to Madeira

The company of Swedish origin will get closer to the people of Madeira. After having invested in a partnership with Logislink to provide a collection point since November 2021, Ikea takes a new step towards the island with the offer of a little more of itself.

An Ikea space is coming to Funchal, a studio that will allow free planning and ordering of solutions for the various spaces of the home and office. It will open at Centro Comercial La Vie, announces the brand.

The service started out as being exclusive to the stores that the multinational has throughout the country and the world. In recent years, they have also been created abroad, with a total of nine in Portugal. The one in Madeira “is coming”, he announces. The planning studios make it possible to streamline the design of personalized solutions, for example kitchens and wardrobes, as well as the ordering of everything you want to receive at home.

DIÁRIO contacted the shopping center to find out exactly where the studio will be located, but the spokesperson for La Vie revealed that, although the multinational is already announcing the location, it is not yet possible to provide further information, since the business it still won’t be finished.

In November last year, the 7th Ikea planning studio in Portugal, the 100th worldwide, opened in Lagos. Meanwhile, two more have already opened in the country. If Funchal is next, it will be the 10th out of stores in Portugal.

Service in these spaces is usually by appointment, and can be done on site or on the company’s website.

From Diário Notícias

  1. I was actually hoping for a fully fledged large IKEA store where you can walk through and touch, feel, and smell thousands of items and actually drive home with your purchases on the same day. This “studio” sounds very elitist .and not much better than ordering stuff online. Not much point, really

  2. I agree with Mario. We had a “studio” open in our high st but you rarely saw anyone in there. I believe it closed down.
    Much rather drive to an outlet and come away with what you want and also stuff that you think you need. Love IKEA.

  3. “Can I first ask what happened to lidl???”

    Good question, they were actively recruiting but at present there seem to be no local vacancies on offer.

    I get the impression that access to goods and services locally seems to have gone into reverse. I’ve been waiting a fortnight for a local bookshop to get a book from stock on the mainland and I’m finding increasingly that mainland stores either refuse to ship to Madeira or the shipment costs are exorbitant.

