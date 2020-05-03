Madeira again did not register any positive case of Covid-19 for the 9th consecutive day, that is, since the first infection was detected (16 March), the Region now has a total of 18 days with a ‘clean’ record at the new coronavirus. The information was advanced by the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, in the usual videoconference to update the epidemiological bulletin.

There is one more patient recovered in Madeira, in the municipality of Funchal, now the number of recovered persons is now 48, so 38 remain to recover, in quarantine in their homes or hotel.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,397 people have been tested, with 1,242 negative results.

The figures were revealed by Bruna Gouveia, at the usual daily press conference to report on the evolution of regional numbers, resulting from infection by the virus.

It should be remembered that Madeira, as exalted in this press conference, is without cases for the 9th consecutive day. Thus, the numbers of the archipelago, this Sunday 3 of May, remain in the 86 cases infected by the virus, with no deaths to regret, with 48 recovered.