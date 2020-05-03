Cristiano Ronaldo should not yet leave Madeira, but the return to Turin maybe soon, almost a month and a half since he arrived on the same Gulfstream G200 Galaxy.

The footballers private plane has just landed at the International Airport.

It is not yet certain when the Madeiran star will travel, but it is unlikely that, as occurred on March 17, when he brought the whole family, wife and four children, he will leave without taking them or, in another case, they will follow a trip to Turin without the father going too.

The images that national televisions show are of several suitcases that must be transported on the plane, in addition to employees who were accompanying the family.

Taken from DN