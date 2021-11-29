Madeira with 92 new cases of covid-19 and 735 active infections

The Regional Directorate of Health updates information on the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM):

• As of November 29, 2021, there are 92 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 13778 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 3 imported cases

(2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region and 1 from the North Region) and 89 cases of local transmission.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

• There are now another 65 recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 12940 cases recovered from COVID-19.

• With 2 deaths to report, the region accounts to date for a total of 103 deaths associated with COVID19.

• There are 735 active cases, of which 56 are imported cases and 679 are of local transmission.

Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (47 in Polyvalent Units and 3 in the Intensive Care Unit.

From Diário Notícias

