The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued yellow warnings at the beginning of the evening for the expected rainfall to occur between tomorrow and Wednesday, in Madeira.

The notices valid between 6 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, and 3 am on Wednesday, cover all sectors of the island of Madeira – south coast, north coast and mountainous regions – and extend to Porto Santo .

From Diário Notícias

