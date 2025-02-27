Hotel occupancy close to 100% for Carnival

The hotel occupancy rate during this Carnival period is close to 100%, revealed the regional secretary responsible for Tourism, Eduardo Jesus.

On the sidelines of a visit led by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, to the Carnival Market, in Placa Central, Eduardo Jesus assured that the hotel industry data “already exceeds 90%”, to envisage an occupancy close to the hotels’ capacity.

Regarding the weather, he emphasizes that the rain forecast should spare the city of Funchal. Even so, if the ‘good weather’ is not confirmed, he says that any changes will be made at the last minute, if necessary.

From Diário Notícias

