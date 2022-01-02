Madeira will continue to register around 1000 cases daily in the coming days

The regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, said today that Madeira will continue to register around 1000 cases a day in the coming days as a result of the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

This evening, the covid-19 weekly press conference will take place in the Region.

According to the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, “the pandemic will become an endemic”.

“We have a new variant (Omicron) that is showing the world that the pandemic will turn into an endemic. It’s not for the week, but it’s during the first half of 2022, because it’s a disease that we are now living with with less impact. in our health, with some exceptions in people with some vulnerability. We are adding infected, but we are not adding covid patients”, he stressed today at the weekly press conference of covid-19 in the Region.

