The body of the man who fell yesterday at the Faial Viewpoint has already been rescued.

The information was confirmed, a few moments ago, by the Commander, José Luís Guerreiro Cardoso.

It should be remembered that the man was a well-known local and will have traveled to the viewpoint in the company of his son, who is being accompanied on a psychological level.

Since yesterday, searches continued, at sea and on land, to recover the body of the man who was spotted minutes after he fell.