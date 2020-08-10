It is now possible to receive Pingo Doce take away dishes at home through a partnership with Bring Eat! – home meal delivery service.

Pingo Doce guarantees the delivery of your dishes in Funchal, Câmara de Lobos and Caniço, and orders can be placed online, through the application or by phone.

Orders will be supplied from the Pingo Doce La Vie Restaurant and can be placed through the Bring Eat! – www.bringeat.pt -, your application or the number +351 304 500 510.

There are several dishes available to order, and payment can be made in cash, ATM card or by MB Way.

From Jornal Madeira