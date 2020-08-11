Thanks to Amanda Thornsby for sending me this warning for you all below.
Can you Please put a warning on the blog about Calheta Marina parking.
Along side the recently surfaced cliffs – back of Marina, vehicles parking on the cliff edge are getting ticketed by the police, they say they are parking on yellow lines but the road has been resurfaced in parts and you cannot see these lines.
Seems Only At weekends though but an expensive outing to the Marina/ beach !
I think 30 euro fixed penalty!!
——————————————————
—————————————–––————
——————————————————
Thanks to Graham Hewitt who sent me his experience of arriving to Madeira yesterday evening.