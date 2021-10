In the past 24 hours an additional 17 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in RAM.

These are 3 imported cases (2 from Spain and 1 from the UK) and 14 of local transmission.

There is also an indication of another 13 recovered cases, and the Region currently accounts for 77 active cases, of which 17 are imported and 60 are of local transmission.

