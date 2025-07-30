Continente de São Vicente is an investment of 8 million and creates 55 jobs

Luís Moutinho, president of the MC Sonae group, was proud to be opening the Continente store in São Vicente, which represents the 400th commercial space this year, as the group celebrates its 40th anniversary.

This is the 17th store in Madeira, “where we are happy” and where the company wants to expand even further. “This store is different, it has all the best” of the retailer, he said.

The manager praised the store’s “wonderful” surroundings in the municipality of São Vicente, adding that this space represents an investment of millions of euros and creates 55 jobs.

“It’s a source of pride for all of us, because we want to continue adding economic and social value,” he added.

In an area of 1,200 square meters, several products from the brand and many others are on display, with a continued focus on regional products, highlighted Luís Moutinho.

As for human resources, the main asset is that there are currently 1,200 working in Madeira, out of a total of 44,000 nationwide, with the MC Sonae group being the largest private employer in the country, said the CEO.

