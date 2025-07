The autograph session for the 66th edition of the Madeira Rally will take place today, from 9:30 pm, in the gardens of the Madeira Casino.

“Open to the public, this session offers the opportunity for a passionate population and a legion of fans to interact with the participants,” says the organization.

Many of the vehicles on display will delight the many spectators over the weekend.

The Madeira Rally hits the road this Thursday.

