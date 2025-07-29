Tropical night arrives at Pico do Areeiro

For the first time this year, Madeira’s highest station recorded a minimum temperature above 20ºC.

The Pico do Areeiro meteorological station, the highest in the network of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) in the Madeira Archipelago, recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6°C between sunset on Monday and sunrise on Tuesday, marking the first tropical night this year at this high point of the island. During the same period – between 9:10 p.m. on July 28th and 7:20 a.m. on July 29th – the maximum temperature at Areeiro reached 22.9°C early in the evening.

The night was also tropical at other weather stations in Madeira and in Porto Santo, with minimum temperatures reaching or exceeding 20°C. The highest temperatures were recorded in Funchal/Observatório and Funchal/Lido, both at 22.1°C, followed by Porto Santo and Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, at 21.0°C. In Santa Cruz/Aeroporto, the minimum temperature was 20.8°C, while in Cancela/SRPC and Pico Alto, the temperatures did not drop below 20.1°C. In Porto Moniz, the minimum temperature was 20.0°C.

From Diário Notícias

