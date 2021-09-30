Bolo Loco – Hungary Meets Porto Santo

I had the pleasure of meeting Gabor and Anita who invited me to try a traditional sweet from Hungry kürtőskalács as their saying goes “Hard To Say but Easy To Eat.

They are also known as chimney cakes due to their shape, and you can play with them a bit and Gabor says they will never break….

They do 4 flavours Vanilla, Coconut, Cocoa Powder, and Cinnamon, with a choice of dips to go with them.

The Vanilla and chocolate dip I think was my favourite, and they really are easy to eat.

They also do waffles with a selection of toppings and homemade lemonade and delicious Iced coffee.

Both from Hungary, they have made Porto Santo their home, but there could well be a kürtőskalács place in Funchal very soon.

If you are in Porto Santo pop along and say hello and try one of these delicious sweet treats, and say Hi from me. They will probably close for a few months over the winter but will be back open by March, keep an eye on their Facebook Page for all the details, and for any events they might do, especially through the summer.

You can find them on Praça do Barqueiro in Porto Santo right by the Pier. Open Weekdays 11am-11pm and Weekends 4pm – Midnight

Click on the gallery photos below to view.

