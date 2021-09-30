Numbers that please, although still far from the 70% registered in 2019.

This year, with the return to normal costumes, 12 groups with 1200 people will parade. The presentation took place at the Quinta das Cruzes Museum.

Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Tourism, who points out that this edition of the Flower Festival is budgeted at 755,000 euros. In total, from the 1st to the 24th of October, 74 moments will be carried out which will be distributed across various locations in the City.

As for the iconic Wall of Hope, to take place on Saturday, Eduardo Jesus explained that, this year, it will still be identical to the way it was done of the previous year. However, it could never be left out.

The secretary speaks of a large-scale festivity. However, the safety rules imposed by the pandemic will be scrupulously adhered to.

From Jornal Madeira

