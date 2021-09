Flower Festival Preparations are well underway, and it’s great to see the traditional wooden huts going up on Avenida Arriaga.

The festival runs for 3 weeks. Saturday the 2nd is the wall of hope where the children place a flower on the wall in Municipal Square, and the main Parade is on the Sunday 3rd October.

Click on the image below to see the full program.

All being well this will be the big opening for Madeira and its Festivals, and restrictions should be eased shortly after.

