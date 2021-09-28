FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT FIRE IN UNINHABITED BUILDING IN OLD TOWN

A fire is consuming a vacant house located in the old town.

At the site are the cooperations of the Fire Department Sapadores of Funchal and the Firefighters Volunteers Madeirense.

Altogether there are about two dozen elements of firefighters, five heavy firefighting vehicles, two rapid intervention and an ambulance, as well as various elements of the PSP.

According to what the Diário found at the site, there are suspicions of having been a homeless person, who circulated in the area that ended up setting fire to the vacant house. However, this suspicion still lacks official confirmation.

