21 new cases for Madeira.

Madeira registered 21 new cases with the new coronavirus and another seven patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Today, “there are 21 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in Madeira, so the region now accounts for 11,694 confirmed cases of covid-19”, reads the epidemiological bulletin issued by this insular health authority.

The DRS says that of the new cases flagged, three are imported (United Kingdom, Costa Rica and USA) and 18 cases of local transmission.

The same document states that the region has identified 105 active cases today, of which 17 are imported cases and 88 of local transmission.

These infected people are undergoing isolation, with four people being admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, three of whom occupy the multipurpose units dedicated to covid-19 and one is in intensive care.

19 people are also confined in a hotel unit and the rest are staying in their own accommodation, mentions the DRS.

From Journal Madeira

