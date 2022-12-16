XXV CHRISTMAS CHORUS FESTIVAL STARTS ON SUNDAY

Organized by Orfeão Madeirense, the 25th edition of the Christmas Chorus Festival “Christmas in Funchal” will once again bring together different choirs from Madeira and the Continent in various Christmas concerts, organized by Orfeão Madeirense. .

By celebrating the Silver Anniversary of the Festival, Orfeão Madeirense is proud of the fact that it is already consolidated in the Christmas and New Year festivities in Madeira, becoming one of the most awaited events by the public that, among locals and foreigners, annually attends the various scheduled concerts.

The Christmas Festival has the support of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture through the Regional Directorate for Tourism and the Diocese of Funchal, which lends the churches for the concerts.

This year’s edition counts on the participation, in addition to Orfeão Madeirense, of the Coral Group of Arco da Calheta, of the Choral Group of Casa do Povo da Camacha, of the Choral Group of ARC of Porto Moniz and of Orfeão de Valadares which is the choir from abroad guest.

The concert program is as follows:

December 18th and 20th – Avenue Arriaga at 21:00

December 27th – Funchal Cathedral at 21:30

December 29 – Carmo Church at 9.30 pm

December 30 – Igreja do Colégio at 21:30

