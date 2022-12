The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal, through the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, became aware of the meteorological situation for the Region and, consequently, extended the warning of strong sea agitation to the seafront. Notice valid until 06:00 tomorrow.

The Captaincy recommends that vessel owners and shipowners adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety.

From Jornal Madeira

