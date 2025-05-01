1 in 3 Lisbon airport passengers may be entitled to compensation 250-600 euros

“Around 11.9 million passengers who used Lisbon Airport in 2024 faced some type of disruption to their flights, such as delays and cancellations, and may be entitled to financial compensation of up to 600 euros”, estimates the AirAdvisor platform, which points out that “34% of passengers were affected by operational problems over the past year”. It should be noted that Lisbon Airport is precisely the one to which there are the most flights from Madeira and to Madeira, therefore an issue that affects many Madeirans.

AirAdvisor highlights that for passengers affected by delays of more than three hours, cancellations or denied boarding, European legislation provides for compensation ranging from 250 to 600 euros, depending on the distance of the flight and the waiting time. Established as Portugal’s main air hub, Lisbon Airport handled 49.8% of the country’s total passengers last year alone, equivalent to 35.1 million people. The data comes from the National Statistics Institute (INE) and represents a growth of 4.3% compared to the previous year.

According to AirAdvisor CEO Anton Radchenko, a lawyer and master in International Law from the University of Iowa College of Law (USA), quoted in the article, “the growth in passenger flow is not limited to Lisbon”. He adds: “Adding up the data from the remaining airports, Portugal broke records and became the 9th largest air market in Europe. According to the INE, 245.9 thousand aircraft will land at Portuguese airports on commercial flights and 70.4 million passengers throughout 2024.”

The official highlights that “Portugal has persistent challenges in flight punctuality. In 2023, the country was ranked as the third worst in Europe in this indicator, with more than 80,000 flights interrupted, affecting more than 11 million passengers”. Even so, “despite the significant impact of delays and cancellations, most passengers do not file complaints”. And he adds: “Our analysis shows that only around 10% of passengers entitled to compensation actually request a refund or compensation. The low take-up is related to the lack of knowledge of consumer rights, the complexity of the complaints process and, sometimes, the bad faith of some companies. The airline industry is focused on selling tickets, but ensuring that passengers are treated fairly when something goes wrong is another story.”

AirAdvisor recommends that “passengers keep all supporting documents, including tickets, airline communications, expense receipts and try to obtain in writing the exact cause of the disruption” and the CEO also warns of the “practice of some airlines offering vouchers in lieu of a ticket refund. These vouchers may contain clauses that imply a waiver of the right to financial compensation.”

And it further stresses: “Even in cases where the ticket is refunded or the passenger is re-accommodated, there may still be a right to compensation. Passengers should check whether the situation meets the criteria defined by European regulations, as the amounts can reach 600 euros per person.”

Compensation table (summary) according to AirAdvisor

Flight cancellation between 14 and 7 days before departure:

Less than 1,500 km – delay of 2 or more hours on arrival – €250

Less than 1,500 km – delay of less than 2 hours on arrival – €125

Between 1,500 km and 3,500 km – departure 2 or more hours in advance and arrival 3 hours late – €400

Between 1,500 km and 3,500 km – departure 2 or more hours in advance and arrival less than 3 hours late – €200

More than 3,500 km – delay of 4 or more hours on arrival – €600

More than 3,500 km – departure 1 hour early and arrival less than 4 hours late – €300

Flight cancellation less than 7 days before departure:

Less than 1,500 km – delay of 2 or more hours on arrival – €250

Between 1,500 km and 3,500 km – delay of 3 or more hours upon arrival – €400

More than 3,500 km – delay of 4 or more hours on arrival – €600

More than 3,500 km – delay of less than 4 hours on arrival – €300

(Sources: AirAdvisor / Regulation (EC) No 261/2004)

In order to help passengers, AirAdvisor provides a free online calculator ( https://airadvisor.com/pt/calculadora-de-compensacao-por-voos ), which “allows you to check your eligibility for compensation and start the process in a simplified way”. Radchenko reinforces, in conclusion, that “compensation is not automatic and depends on certain criteria. If the delay or cancellation is due to extraordinary circumstances, such as extreme weather conditions, third party strikes or security risks, the airline may not be obliged to pay.”

From Diário Notícias