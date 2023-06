Praça do Povo is proving to be too small for the number of fans that singer Tony Carreira has in Madeira.

Star of the event “Bom Para a Madeira”, an organization of Continente supermarkets, the audience that went to watch the singer of “Sonho de Menino” and “Ai Destino, Ai Destino” overflowed to Avenida do Mar and to the sides of the Legislative Assembly from Madeira.

