Regional authorities meet to analyze extreme risk situation

Briefing with the security and civil protection forces will take place at 11:30 am this Monday.

The weekly meeting promoted by the Regional Civil Protection Service on Mondays is of greater importance tomorrow taking into account the red warning for heavy and persistent rain in Madeira, issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

The regional service is preparing to analyse, at 11:30 am this Monday, June 5th, the extreme risk situation foreseen for the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira, together with other regional authorities, namely the armed and security forces , as well as the Regional Education Secretariat.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, Colonel of the Air Force, António Nunes, explains that the meeting will essentially serve to determine possible measures to be adopted in case of emergency, which could include the closure of some activities in the Region.

For now, the official says there are no “big news or big changes”, since “at the moment everything is normal”.

The regional secretaries of Civil Protection and Education will take part in the meeting.

The red warning comes into effect at 3 pm on 5 June and is scheduled to run until 3 pm the following day.

From Diário Notícias

