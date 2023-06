This Monday night was tropical (minimum temperature did not fall below 20 ºC) at four meteorological stations of the IPMA network in the Region.

This was verified in Porto Santo (20.6 ºC minimum temperature), in Santa Cruz/Airport (20.4 ºC), in Funchal/Observatório (20.3 ºC) and in Porto Moniz (20.2 ºC).

From Diário Notícias

