Concerts for next week – Save 10%

This week – Upcoming Concerts:

https://www.madeiraconcerts.com

May dates:

28th Sunday – TODAY: MAMMA MIA (7 PM)

29th Monday: Violin Concert (6:30 PM)

30th Tuesday: Jazz English Church Gardens (6:30 PM)

31st Wednesday: Frank Sinatra Tribute (7 PM)

June dates:

1st Thursday: Stan Getz Jazz Tribute (7 PM)

2nd Friday:

• Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)

• Vivaldi to Strauss – Classical (7 PM)

3rd Saturday: Broadway Musicals (7 PM)

4th Sunday: Astor Piazzolla Tribute (7 PM)

5th Monday: Violin Concert (6:30 PM)

Would love to here any feedback from any of the concerts you attend, in the comments below

