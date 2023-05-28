Concerts for next week – Save 10%

This week – Upcoming Concerts: use code MIN10 when booking on the link below to save 10%.
https://www.madeiraconcerts.com
May dates:
28th Sunday – TODAY: MAMMA MIA (7 PM)
29th Monday: Violin Concert (6:30 PM)
30th Tuesday: Jazz English Church Gardens (6:30 PM)
31st Wednesday: Frank Sinatra Tribute (7 PM)
June dates:
1st Thursday: Stan Getz Jazz Tribute (7 PM)
2nd Friday:
• Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)
• Vivaldi to Strauss – Classical (7 PM)
3rd Saturday: Broadway Musicals (7 PM)
4th Sunday: Astor Piazzolla Tribute (7 PM)
5th Monday: Violin Concert (6:30 PM)
Would love to here any feedback from any of the concerts you attend, in the comments below or email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and if you get a photo or two I can put it on Friday Foto.