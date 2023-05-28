Search interrupted for man missing in the sea off the north coast of Madeira

The search for the 25-year-old man who disappeared in the north of Madeira, after falling overboard on Saturday night, was interrupted today at 19:30, said the captain of the Port of Funchal.

Speaking to the Lusa news agency, Rui Teixeira said that the three vessels engaged in sea searches interrupted operations at 7:00 pm and the Madeira Operational Command ‘drone’ at 7:30 pm. Elements of the GNR, the Volunteer Firefighters of Santana and the army were also involved in the land searches until 18:30.

A Portuguese Air Force helicopter was also involved in the operations, having completed three search periods, according to the captain of the Port of Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

The alert for the disappearance was given on Saturday night, and the searches continued until 02:00 today and were, however, resumed at 07:00. The man was fishing on the old pier of São Jorge, in the municipality of Santana (north of the island), with a friend, when he fell overboard, disappearing.

The searches resume at 07:00 on Monday, indicated Rui Teixeira.

