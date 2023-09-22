COLLECTING LILIES ONCE AGAIN LIVENS UP THE CAMPANÁRIO

The tradition was fulfilled again, this morning, in the parish of Campanário, with the collection of lilies for the Bom Despacho festival taking place this weekend.

The chapel is decorated with lilies that are harvested in Fontaínhas, Quinta Grande, by a group of people who then travel on a pilgrimage to the Chapel, where the temple’s ornamentation begins to take shape and color.

The journey was made with great joy, preceding the two days of celebrations in the parish.

Jorge Santos, interim president of Ribeira Brava City Council, highlighted the involvement that is created in the local community, which brings together people of all ages in picking flowers, early in the morning, as well as in the procession to the chapel, being a moment of conviviality between locals and visitors.

“The spirit of mutual help created for the occasion is to be commended. This is prepared days in advance by a group of people who are committed and dedicated to keeping this beautiful tradition alive”, highlighted the mayor.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...