The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters have already rescued the Dutch tourist who fell this morning while walking along Pico do Areeiro.

The foreigner, a woman in her 70s, was 500 meters from the main road. She fell on the stairs and complained of pain in a lower limb. She was immobilized on a hard surface and then transported to Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

There were seven members of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, including members of the mountain rescue team.

From Diário Notícias

