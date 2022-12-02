Funchal Port with another ‘full house’

The Port of Funchal is receiving three cruise ships today, including the one that stayed overnight, and later tonight will receive another stopover, but at that time it will be alone for another overnight stay.

The ‘Marella Explorer’ has been there since yesterday, with 1,807 passengers and 777 crew, ending the 34-hour stopover at 6 pm this Friday, when it will head south again, this time to Lanzarote.

This morning two sister ships arrived, the ‘Azamara Journey’ and the ‘Azamara Pursuit’, which had an arrival time at practically the same time, both coming from Lisbon, both on their way to the Canary Islands, the first at 2 pm to Tenerife, the second at 18:00 to La Palma.

These two ships have the capacity to carry up to 781 passengers and 408 crew on the ‘Journey’ and 774 passengers and 400 crew on the ‘Pursuit’.

As mentioned, the last stopover of the day will be for an overnight stay, the ‘Mein Schiff Herz’ which arrives at 11 pm from Tenerife and will only leave on Sunday at 4 pm, after a call that should last 41 hours. The ship can carry up to 2,669 passengers and 909 crew.

From Diário Notícias

