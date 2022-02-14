REMOVAL OF ROCK MASS IN ESCARPMENT CLOSES ARTERIES IN THE CENTER OF RIBEIRA BRAVA

The removal of a rock mass on the escarpment next to the ER 222, the access road to the site of Presentation, will force the closure of some arteries in the center of the village of Ribeira Brava, according to the Municipality.

“As part of the work carried out by the Regional Directorate of Roads for the removal of a rock on the escarpment next to the ER 222, some arteries in the center of the village of Ribeira Brava will be closed this Tuesday and Wednesday, February 15th and 16th, to minimize the likelihood of undesired occurrences”, reads the statement sent to newsrooms.

“This time, the Tabua/Ribeira Brava waterfront, the beach car park attached to Ponta Oeste, the entire bathing area, including swimming pool and beach access, as well as part of Rua Padre Gil, between Ponte da Parada and the waterfront , will be closed to car and foot traffic”, explains the note.

In this case, “the nautical activities planned for these days on the beach of Ribeira Brava will also be cancelled”.

This intervention comes within the scope of the work to consolidate the escarpment that takes place on the ER 222, under the responsibility of the Regional Government, with the collaboration of the Municipal Civil Protection.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...