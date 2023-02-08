Carnival parade on February 19th in Porto Moniz

On the 19th of February, the municipality of Porto Moniz will host the 2023 Carnival Parade, organized by the local authority.

The event once again counts on the collaboration of several institutions, the municipality’s educational establishment and the population in general.

The parade will have the special participation, extra-competition, of the troupes ‘Os Cariocas’, Palco d’Emoções and Associação Cultural e Recreativa do Alecrim. Animation throughout the entire parade will be provided by the Associação de Batucada da Madeira and the Banda Filarmónica de Santo António.

According to the mayor, “the return of this event promoted by the municipality is of salutary importance, after in 2022 and 2021 it did not take place due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19”.

Emanuel Câmara recalls that the Carnival parade was the last event organized by the municipality before the entry into force of the restrictions carried out by the security and health authorities.

With regard to the parade, specifically, the concentration of participants is scheduled for 2:30 pm, in Porto de Abrigo do Porto Moniz, and the parade will start at 3:30 pm, covering the main arteries of the village of Porto Moniz, ending at the seafront , where a ‘Battle of Batteries’ will take place.

The municipality will award monetary prizes to the first three classified, in the amount of 300, 200 and 100 euros, respectively, in the ‘groups with float’ class.

The first three places, individually, will be awarded with 75, 50 and 25 euros. All revelers will be entitled to a participation prize in the amount of 10 euros.

Those interested in taking part in the contest may register until the 16th of February, at the Porto Moniz City Council, or by email to geral@portomoniz.pt

The registration form and the regulation of the event are available at www.portomoniz.pt

From Diário Notícias

