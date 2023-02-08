CARNIVAL IN ESTREITO DE CÂMARA DE LOBOS ON FEBRUARY 19TH

CARNIVAL IN ESTREITO DE CÂMARA DE LOBOS ON FEBRUARY 19THTobi Hughes·8th February 2023Madeira News Estreito de Câmara de Lobos will celebrate Carnival on February 19th, at 4 pm, with a fun parade that promises a lot of entertainment in the town. After the parade, there will be a musical moment with Thelma Relva & Fénix Band. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related