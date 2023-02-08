CARNIVAL IN ESTREITO DE CÂMARA DE LOBOS ON FEBRUARY 19TH

Estreito de Câmara de Lobos will celebrate Carnival on February 19th, at 4 pm, with a fun parade that promises a lot of entertainment in the town.

After the parade, there will be a musical moment with Thelma Relva & Fénix Band.

