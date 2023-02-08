“I DON’T WANT ANYONE TO EARN THE MINIMUM WAGE IN MADEIRA”

“I don’t want anyone to earn the minimum wage”, declared Miguel Albuquerque in a comment on the result of the poll published today, in JM, in which the vast majority understand that the regional minimum wage, set at 785 euros, is not enough to mitigate the burden of inflation.

The president underlines that the Regional Government’s idea “is to work on economic growth, guarantee competitiveness to companies and income so they don’t have to pay the minimum wage” to workers.

“If you look at some sectors like tourism, very few companies pay the minimum wage,” he said, pointing to “the large groups” where, he said, “nobody pays the minimum wage.”

Miguel Albuquerque also defends that “the most qualified jobs are increasingly better paid”.

